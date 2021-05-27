Cancel
Long Beach, CA

What’s open and closed in Long Beach on Memorial Day weekend 2021

By Hunter Lee
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is Monday, May 31, and Long Beach residents should plan for the usual closures of federal, state and local buildings and agencies in observance of the holiday. Many retail stores will also be closed. Street-sweeping schedules for certain cities will be pushed back a day. Emergency services and other essential services will not be interrupted. You should reach out to specific agencies for more detailed information.

