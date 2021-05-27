Pushed Out uses an Idaho town to offer a different perspective on the theme of westward expansion
Everyone knows a place like Dover, Idaho, an idyllic spot with abundant natural resources drawing continuous waves of people, each reshaping land and occupants alike. Perched on the Pend Oreille River south of Sandpoint en route to majestic Lake Pend Oreille, Dover is typical of western towns driven by extraction industries like mining, timber, even farming. It also offers the familiar narrative of what happens when "new" meets "old:" some assimilate, others push back, but ultimately many are pushed out.www.inlander.com