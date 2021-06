Share this article: Anthony Davis said Saturday "There is no chance" he will miss Sunday's playoff game despite being listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Los Angeles Lakers first-round series against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left knee. Obviously, we still want to see how I feel and it is playoffs and I want to be on the floor," Davis told reporters in a Zoom call. I'll get examined tomorrow before the game and even later on tonight.