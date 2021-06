At the end of "Marvel's The Avengers" we had some idea who the next film's big villain would be - we just didn't know they would build the entire MCU around gim. That's because there was no indication these movies would become as big as they became. The Incredible Hulk movie, Iron Man 2, Captain America: The First Avenger - all rather weak. Only Iron Man and Thor were well-regarded by the public then. At the end of The Avengers we saw what to older comics fans was clearly Thanos; and that smile when he was told messing with humans was 'to court death' told us it was going to be original Thanos, the one in love with death, not the fuzzy-wuzzy Eugene Odum-esque 'balance of nature' hippie we got. Like seeing Nick Fury and a replica of Captain America's shield in Iron Man, fans got to wonder if it was just the kind of homage writers and directors engage in or something real.