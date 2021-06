OnePlus has always been quick to announce its Android updates and how regular and fast they push them out. Of course, it was also one of the first to jump on the Android 12 Beta train, announcing its availability for the OnePlus 9. In the meantime, however, it isn’t abandoning owners of its 2020 flagships and has just rolled out the latest beta for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T, which brings not just fixes but an odd new feature as well.