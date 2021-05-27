Journal Profile: From learning ASL to moving to ATX, Sherri Turpin has found true passion in her executive role

Prospective homebuyers across the nation, and especially in red hot markets like Austin, often have to pull out all the stops and add in as many deal sweeteners as they can to even have a chance at buying a new pad these days. Amidst the competitive chaos, an Austin real estate startup hopes to give more buyers an important edge that they might not otherwise have access to: an all-cash offer. The idea has the startup approaching unicorn territory, which is reserved for new companies valued above $1 billion.