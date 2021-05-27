Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Journal Profile: From learning ASL to moving to ATX, Sherri Turpin has found true passion in her executive role

By Kathryn Hardison
Posted by 
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sherri Turpin, a Texas native, recently achieved a long-term goal by moving her California-based tech companies to Austin. ZVRS and Purple Communications provide interpretation services through technology for those who are deaf and hard of hearing, and Turpin says her role as CEO of these companies has been a life-altering experience. Click through to read more about one of ATX's newest tech leaders.

www.bizjournals.com
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
564
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asl#Atx#Tech Companies#Ceo#Texas Tech#Communications Technology#Journal Profile#Atx#Asl#Purple Communications#Passion#Interpretation Services#Hearing#Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Deep dive into Austin's startup scene

In this report, get our lists of local venture capital firms, angel investor networks, private equity players, business incubators, coworking site and more. We provide not just the names of companies, but the names of decision makers at those companies and other data.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

The List: Austin-area coworking firms

The 2021 list of coworking firms is one of several lists presented as package to aid startups and entrepreneurs. The list is ranked by combined square feet of all coworking locations in the Austin area for each company. Square footage includes shared space and private offices. The list tracks information...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Justin Sayers to cover Austin's booming suburbs

Justin Sayers is the latest addition to Austin Business Journal's growing newsroom. Sayers will cover economic development in the suburbs for ABJ. The addition of Sayers follows that of Michelle Pitcher, who has been hired to cover residential real estate. “The Austin metro has long been booming, and we’re excited...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Still Austin Whiskey names first COO amid growth spurt

After selling about 5,000 cases of its flagship bourbon in 2020, executives think production could grow fourfold to 20,000-plus cases in 2021. Read about its recent growth, including its new C-suite member, in this post. “Brands are not built by a product," CEO Chris Seals said. "Brands are built by people, and we have the right people at Still Austin Whiskey."
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Cash homebuying startup Homeward pockets $371M more for expansion

Prospective homebuyers across the nation, and especially in red hot markets like Austin, often have to pull out all the stops and add in as many deal sweeteners as they can to even have a chance at buying a new pad these days. Amidst the competitive chaos, an Austin real estate startup hopes to give more buyers an important edge that they might not otherwise have access to: an all-cash offer. The idea has the startup approaching unicorn territory, which is reserved for new companies valued above $1 billion.
Georgetown, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Georgetown Chamber of Commerce in need of new leader as Jim Johnson departs

Georgetown Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Johnson is leaving for a similar position in Pearland, outside Houston. His last day is June 30. Johnson said he made the decision to be closer to his family. He previously worked as vice president of the Pearland Chamber of Commerce and president and CEO of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce before moving to Georgetown in 2018.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

The List: Austin's active incubators and accelerators

The 2021 list of accelerators and incubators is one of several lists presented as package to aid startups and entrepreneurs. The list is presented alphabetically to allow firms flexibility in what they could disclose. Although not ranked, to be considered for the list, listmakers must be able to disclose number of cohort companies to go through the program.
Posted by
Austin Business Journal

lonely planet

While foreign embassies are reopening as the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, many remain understaffed and under resourced following closures and budget cuts. That's bad news for first-time students requiring interviews and paperwork processed by home embassies to receive F-1 student visas to study in the U.S.