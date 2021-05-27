Cancel
Plans for Tesla electric vehicle charging stations pop up across Austin metro

By Kathryn Hardison
Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has said electric vehicles will begin rolling off the production line at its new factory just outside Austin by the end of this year. The company appears to be prepping for its vehicles to roll right onto the major roads of Central Texas. A handful of charging stations are in development across the metro and dozens were operational by press time, according to the company's website, as part of a national effort to make charging infrastructure more accessible.

