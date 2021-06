ROSEMONT, Ill. & CHICAGO & BOSTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2021-- Culligan International (“Culligan”), the innovative brand in consumer-focused and sustainable water solutions and services, today announced that BDT Capital Partners, LLC (“BDT”), a merchant bank that provides closely held businesses with long-term, differentiated capital, has entered into an agreement to acquire the company through its affiliated funds. BDT will acquire Culligan alongside several strategic family business owners and investors within the firm’s global network from private equity investors Advent International (“Advent”) and Centerbridge Partners, L.P. (“Centerbridge”). As part of this agreement, Advent will also reinvest to acquire a minority stake in the business. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.