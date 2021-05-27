Cancel
VCT Masters Iceland draws 750K viewers as NA vs EU rivalry heats up

By TImMasters
invenglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValorant’s first LAN has been making the news this week, with the lul in League of Legends and some tier 2 CSGO action providing the perfect time for Riot’s new title to flourish. With the first true international LAN now underway in Reykjavik, Iceland, we are starting to see the potential of the game on twitch, with the early days of the event already peaking at 750k concurrent viewers across multiple streams.

