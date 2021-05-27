Cancel
Energy Industry

Chevron Shareholders Rebuff Board in Emissions Vote

By Bloomberg
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. shareholders voted for a proposal to reduce emissions from the company’s customers, the latest sign that oil titans are coming under increasing pressure to address environmental concerns. According to a preliminary tally, 61% of investors backed the proposal at the company’s annual investor meeting on Wednesday,...

