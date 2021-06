We are about to start a new month -and also reach the middle of 2021-, and that means one thing: New releases on VOD platforms. If you have a subscription to HBO Spain, this June you will have 65 novelties of series and movies to see spread over the 4 weeks of the month. For starters, June marks the return of BETTY and its female cast, series starring 4 girls on the skate scene in New York. Another series that returns is Genera + ion, a song to freedom and the friendship that returns with the second part of its first season on June 17.