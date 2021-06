Fresh off of winning their first America East baseball championship in their very first year in the league, the NJIT Highlanders (26-22) found out their fate as the NCAA field of 64 on the road to Omaha was revealed Monday. The Highlanders did not have long to wait to find out where they were headed. The first regional site that was announced was Fayetteville, Arkansas, home to the #1 overall seed, Arkansas Razorbacks. On Friday these two teams, along with the Northeastern Huskies and Nebraska Cornhuskers, will play for the right to move on to the super regionals.