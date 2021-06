Supplies of gas to Turkey from the first phase of the Shah Deniz project in Azerbaijan were halted on 17 April. Supplies of gas to Turkey from the first phase of the Shah Deniz project in Azerbaijan were halted on 17 April, as a 6.6 bcm/year sales contract expired, without the two sides reaching agreement on extending it. The context is a push in recent years by Botas of Turkey, the buyer, to increase volumes of spot LNG in its import portfolio, and reduce dependence on pipeline gas imported under long term contracts (LTCs). For the seller, the Shah Deniz consortium led by BP, failure to agree terms for contract renewal highlights the difficulties of marketing Azeri gas: sales in Europe are inhibited by transport costs, there is limited volume flexibility upstream, and sales to the domestic Azeri market are constrained by low regulated prices. This Comment argues that this contract non-renewal is indicative of broader problems: changing market conditions in Turkey and Europe may further frustrate timely exploration and development in the Caspian Sea, which in turn could undermine prospects for expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor to Europe in this decade.