Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Biden is destroying jobs and businesses in America

By Daniel Gardner, Special to the Gazette
magnoliagazette.com
 28 days ago

Please, go back to work! Those who were working before the pandemic, who lost or left jobs because of the pandemic, and who are able should go back to work. America needs everyone to go to work. Many people are not returning to work because their unemployment checks are bigger...

magnoliagazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's corporate tax rate hike: Searching for a spending plan

President Biden campaigned on a pledge to raise taxes on the rich by reversing the 2017 tax cuts. Once in office, he issued several executive orders and the American Rescue Plan, quickly followed by his infrastructure proposal that has found little support in Congress. This spending was a placeholder for his promised higher taxes on the rich (and actually most others). The spending proposal may die, but higher taxes will reappear in other spending proposals or as a stand-alone tax “reform” bill.
Memphis, TNthemissouritimes.com

Opinion: The American Jobs Plan is vital to urban and rural America alike

As mayors of the largest and smallest city along the Mississippi River, we both face an equally stark choice: address the mutually dire infrastructure backlog that exists for both urban and rural America now, or stand back and watch as it continues to crumble. A plan that simply replaces infrastructure,...
Gaston County, NCbusinesstodaync.com

Knoll America will bring US HQ, 31 new jobs to Gaston County

June 16. Knoll America, a supplier of conveyor systems, filter systems and metal processing pumps, will bring its US headquarters to Gaston, along with more than two dozen jobs. The company, which will also collaborate with Gaston College to set up apprenticeship programs, will invest more than $7.8 million in the headquarters and manufacturing facility.
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Employment in Crisis : The Path to Better Jobs in a Post-COVID-19 Latin America

A region known for its volatility, Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) has suffered severe economic and social setbacks from crises—including the COVID-19 pandemic. These crises have taken their toll on careers, wage growth, and productivity. Employment in Crisis: The Path to Better Jobs in a Post-COVID-19 Latin America provides new evidence on the effects of crises on the region’s workers and firms and suggests several policy responses that can bolster long-term and inclusive economic growth. This report has three key findings. First, crises lead to persistent employment losses and accelerate structural changes away from the formal sector. This change occurs more through reductions in the creation of formal jobs than through job destruction. Second, some workers recover from crises, while others are permanently scarred by them. Low-skilled workers can suffer up to a decade of lower earnings caused by crises, while high-skilled workers rebound fast, exacerbating the LAC region’s high level of inequality. Formal workers suffer smaller employment and wage losses in localities with higher rates of informality. And the reduced job flows caused by crises decrease welfare, but workers in localities with more job opportunities, whether formal or informal, bounce back better. Third, crises’ cleansing effects can increase efficiency and productivity, but these effects are dampened by the LAC region’s less competitive market structure. Rather than becoming more agile and productive during economic downturns, protected sectors and firms gain market share and crowd out others, trapping valuable resources. This report proposes a three-pronged mix of policies to improve the LAC region’s responses to crises: • Create a more stable macroeconomic environment to smooth the impacts of crises, including automatic stabilizers such as unemployment insurance and short-term compensation programs; • Increase the capacity of social protection and labor programs to respond to crises and coalesce these programs into systems that complement income support with reemployment assistance and reskilling opportunities; and • Tackle structural issues, including the lack of product market competition and the spatial dimension behind poor labor market adjustment—a “good jobs and good firms” agenda.
Agricultureagri-pulse.com

Opinion: America is missing an opportunity to lead in seafood production, leaving jobs on the table

The seafood industry is at crossroads in America. The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the seafood supply chain distribution, causing severe financial setbacks to suppliers and distributors. And while businesses are starting to rebound, the U.S. seafood industry remains at a significant disadvantage: it relies almost solely on international imports. In fact, 90 percent of seafood that Americans consume is imported. It’s another reason seafood is so expensive at the grocery store. The U.S. is missing an opportunity to create a competitive seafood industry with new jobs and a boost to the economy when it’s needed most.
Small Businessthedesertreview.com

The number of small businesses destroyed by COVID lockdowns will astound you

COVID shutdowns championed by U.S. governors and D.C. bureaucrats are responsible for destroying nearly 40% of small businesses since the virus was unleashed on the world—and we know now that it was for little to no good reason. A study by the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences revealed recently that shutdown orders made little to no difference in COVID’s impact. From the abstract of the study:
POTUSBBC

G7 summit: Biden says America is back at the table

US President Joe Biden has declared that "America is back at the table" following the G7 summit of world leaders in the UK. At a press conference on Sunday, Mr Biden said the summit had been "extraordinarily collaborative". G7 leaders agreed on action to tackle China's human rights record and...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Jobs everywhere: America is hiring

The moral hazard of government benefits has long been known to economists. The hazard is that, in attempting to lift the burdens of poverty and hardship, the government can often do the opposite, in essence feeding a dependence on government handouts. That question has arisen again with the Department of Labor’s release of April’s jobs availability report. It shows that a record 9.3 million jobs are unfilled.
MarketsFox News

Benefits crowding out jobs in America: Elaine Chao

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden admin officials ‘perplexed’ at Harris’ performance during Central America trip

Biden administration officials are “quietly perplexed” about Vice President Kamala Harris’ fumbling multiple questions about the border and are concerned her unforced errors will overshadow her first international trip, according to a report. Speaking to CNN, administration officials discussed how the question of visiting the border dogged Harris for the...