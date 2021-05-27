Cancel
G Herbo & Taina Williams Welcome Their First Baby Together

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations are in order for G Herbo and Taina Williams, who shared that they have welcomed their first baby into the world together. The couple announced they were pregnant at the beginning of this year, keeping the child's sex under wraps until a few months later when G Herbo accidentally revealed they were having a boy during an Instagram Live. He went on to tweet the following: "YEAH I GAVE THE GENDER AWAY ON ACCIDENT THE OTHER DAY [laughing emoji] BABY BOY + SON SON = DOUBLE TROUBLE."

