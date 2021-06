South Louisiana and Acadiana in particular have a lot of reasons to be proud. To me, one of the reasons we can be the proudest is the growth and expansion of Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS). Miles Perret, as we home folks call it, has been instrumental in the fight that so many south Louisiana families have faced with cancer. Now, you can help Miles Perret do what they do best and have a good time while you do it.