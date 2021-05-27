Cancel
Minorities

A recently discovered version of the first on-screen kiss between two Black actors has surfaced at the National Library of Norway

Cover picture for the article

32 actors to perform Alan Sharpe’s ‘Screen/Plays’ on Black Pride Weekend

African-American Collective Theater (ACT) begins its 29th consecutive season with readings of Screen/Plays—12 original short plays by Founding Artistic Director Alan Sharpe. The latest installment of ACT’s annual Black LGBTQ+ Theater Showcase, Screen/Plays will be read online by a cast of 32 area actors on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 7 pm ET, during DC Black Pride Weekend.
Library to resume Movies@2 historical documentary screenings

The Seward Community Library has resumed its Movies@2 screenings at 2 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday, featuring two half hour documentaries showcasing different aspects of the city’s history. Iditarod National Historic Trail: A History, presented by the Iditarod Historic Trail Alliance (IHTA), will highlight the Iditarod Trail’s history and its connection to Seward. The movie will be immediately followed by Waves Over Seward: The Good Friday Earthquake, presented by the Seward Community Library Association (SCLA).
Unexpected “Black Swan” defect first discovered in soft matter

In a new study, scientists at Texas A & M University used advanced electron microscopy technology to uncover for the first time a single microscopic defect called the “twin” of soft block copolymers. This defect can be exploited in the future to create materials with new acoustic and photonic properties.
“Arranged” screening at the Lander Library

To celebrate the opening of ‘Abraham out of one, many’ an art exhibit on display at the Pioneer Museum, the Bridge Project is hosting a discussion and screening of the film ‘Arranged’ at the Lander Library on Tuesday, May 18th starting at 6:30. In ‘Arranged’ two devout Brooklyn schoolteachers from...
A Black Bad Bunny x adidas Forum Low Has Surfaced

Bad Bunny may be on the verge of becoming a mainstream collaborator in the sneaker industry with the third adidas Forum Low surfacing in a sleek all-black colorway. Beginning his anticipated collaboration in March of this year, Bad Bunny already has two colorways of the adidas Forum Low under his belt with the Dark Brown and Pink Easter Egg renditions. Now, the Latin star will be going for his third with an on-foot look surfacing of a pair that arrives in all black. With his other two renditions highlighting release calendars and reselling for crazy amounts on the secondary markets, Bad Bunny could be the next big thing in the industry.
Polish scientists have discovered a new discovery of heavy metals between stars

Two Polish researchers have detected nickel fumes in the atmosphere of the interstellar frozen comet 2I / Borissov, according to the report of the prestigious international scientific and technical journal Nature. The “unexpected” discovery by Piotr Guzik and Michał Drahus of the Jagiellonian University Astronomical Observatory in Cracow, published in...
Between dissing his family and blasting the First Amendment - has Prince Harry lost his grip on reality?

How ‘bonkers’ that the US First Amendment allows media organisations to capitalise on Prince Harry’s pain and grief – as he himself said on Armchair Expert, a podcast by US actor Dax Shepard, last week. Harry’s pain and grief is, of course, a privately-owned asset from which only Harry himself should be able to profit – indeed, just like his royal title, which he and his wife tried to trademark as their personal brand. If you don’t want to have your pain and grief reported around the world, on the other hand, there is a way of preventing that happening: which is to avoid giving interviews on podcasts and on prime time TV. The reason that tabloids and glossy magazines are able to titillate their readers with Harry’s inner angst is, of course, because he keeps putting it into the public domain himself.
Marvel's Loki will be different from the big-screen version

"Instead, we'll be following a Loki from a branched timeline (a variant, if you will) after he stole the Tesseract following his thwarted New York invasion and escaped S.H.I.E.L.D. custody during the time heist featured in Avengers: Endgame," says Chancellor Agard. "In other words, this Loki hasn't gone through any sort of redemption arc. He's still the charming yet petulant god who firmly believes he's destined to rule and has never gotten his due." Tom Hiddleston, a producer on the Marvel series, says of the different Loki: "One of the things Kevin Feige led on was, 'I think we should find a way of exploring the parts of Loki that are independent of his relationship with Thor,' or see him in a duality or in relationship with others, which I thought was very exciting. So the Odinson saga, that trilogy of films, still has its integrity, and we don't have to reopen it and retell it."
Thursday, May 27 is... National Sun Screen Day

As Baz Luhrmann once sang “If I could offer you only one tip for the future, sunscreen would be it.” It’s sage advice! Years of health campaigns have ensured that we all know that sun screen is very important. In fact, it’s essential to wear and regularly reapply sunscreen when out in the sun. Sun screen defends the skin from damaging ultraviolet rays by forming a protective barrier – used…
Actors, musicians headline Black College Expo

The Black College Expo and the Los Angeles Urban League are hosting the 2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage, which organizers call an “uplifting cultural celebration.”. Among those appearing at the virtual event are television actor, Nickelodeon star and Executive Producer Kel Mitchell; actor and “Blackish” star Marcus...
"Lost Library” of British Literature Surfaces at Sotheby’s

London – Thought lost for almost a century, the Honresfield Library was assembled with passion by self-made Victorian industrialists Alfred and William Law at the turn of the 20th century and has since been maintained with care by generations of the Law family. A unique treasury replete with cornerstones of British culture, its re-emergence after almost 100 years in obscurity marks a defining moment for bibliophiles in what is set to be the one of the great library sales of recent years.
Tinder has a secret celebrity version

Tinder has no more secrets for you? But do you know Tinder Select? Like the main application, this version has the ability to meet new people by swiping left or right depending on your attraction to the person. Everyone knows this concept, whether on Tinder and now many other competing applications.
Margot Robbie Reportedly Pushing For Harley And Ivy To Kiss On Screen

It’s weird to think that the last time Poison Ivy appeared in a movie was 1997’s Batman & Robin. Since then, the character has grown so much, particularly through her relationship with Harley Quinn. The next time she graces the silver screen, then, Ivy will surely be paired with her frequent girlfriend. It’s unclear if Warner Bros. and DC actually have any plans for Dr. Pamela Isley’s return, but thankfully, Harley herself, Margot Robbie, is pushing to make it happen.
Pokémon officially presents the kiss scene between Ash and Serena

Pokemon Corporation On his YouTube channel, he presented one of the most eye-catching scenes and commentaries in the animated series Pokemon XYZ, Well, it is neither more nor less than From the romantic moment when Ash Ketchum and Serena kiss. To put it in context, let’s remember that this was...