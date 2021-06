The 2021 Overwatch League June Joust qualifiers continued in the Eastern region on Sunday with the New York Excelsior and the Shanghai Dragons picking up wins. The Shanghai Dragons (6-2, 8 points) kept things simple against the Seoul Dynasty (4-2, 4 points) in their 3-1 win, playing default teamcompositions and executing them well (for the most part). Sure, support Jae Gon "LeeJaeGon" Lee would occasionally feed out of nowhere, namely in Game 3 on Temple of Anubis, but the Dragons were still able to repel the Dynasty, namely through the heroics of tank Jun Woo "Void" Kang.