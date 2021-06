Every so often, a fashion trend pops up seemingly out of nowhere. This summer, that trend is fisherman sandals — as in the woven sandals historically worn by infants, uncles, and actual wielders of the rod and the reel. Now, they’re all over the runways and in the streets, thanks to brands like the Row, Emme Parsons, and Gucci. (And then, of course, thanks to everyone else.) They’re such a thing, you wouldn’t be crazy to imagine that the Olsen twins and Alessandro Michele convened a small tribunal, like fashion’s Knights of the Round Table, and decided that, yes, we would all look like fishermen this summer.