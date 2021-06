CSM Honors Associate Professor of English John Kulikowski with Faculty Excellence Award. The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) honored Associate English Professor John Kulikowski with the college’s Faculty Excellence Award. The annual award honors faculty for outstanding achievement in classroom teaching, contributions both to their department and the college, professional development and community commitment. Kulikowski has distinguished himself among his students and his colleagues in the English and Communications division of CSM’s School of Liberal Arts as being liked and respected by all.