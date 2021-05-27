Villarreal 1 Manchester United 1: Europa League Final Tactical Analysis

Villarreal lifted their first ever major trophy, and Unai Emery a record fourth Europa League, after beating Manchester United 11-10 on penalties. On the anniversary of both Sir Matt Busby’s birth and the 1999 Champions League final that made United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer such a hero, United trailed at half-time after conceding to Gerard Moreno, and though Edinson Cavani scored to take them level during the second half, they rarely looked like scoring a winning goal. Instead, after both teams showed admirable composure and quality to score each of their first 10 penalties, Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli scored past David de Gea before saving from the Spaniard to finally determine a winner. “We’re getting closer and closer and better,” said Solskjaer, denied his first trophy as United manager. “We were one kick away from a trophy and a good night.” Emery said: “In the Europa League we have been absolutely impeccable. We have been able to give joy to many people.”