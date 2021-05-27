National Road Trip Day 2021: Where to find the best deals on RV rentals, campsites, hotels

Austin is an inland city and the state capital of Texas and borders on the Hill Country region. The city is famous for its eclectic live-music scene, featuring blues, country, and rock. Austin is a green city with many lakes and parks. Zilker Metropolitan Park lies in the heart of Austin and is popular for biking and hiking trails, boating, and swimming. Alternatively, Lady Bird Lake is a serene spot for water fun and relaxation. For families with kids, there are amusement parks near Austin as well. Fans of motor racing can visit the Formula One Circuit of the Americas raceway in the south of Austin. Get the best of this exciting state while staying in unique accommodation, from hotels with a lazy river in Hill Country to the best treehouse vacation rentals in and near Austin, Texas. Scroll below to view our top picks.