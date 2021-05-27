Cancel
Premier League

EURO 2020: A look at some of the tournament’s top coaches

By ANDREW DAMPF
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 28 days ago

JOACHIM LÖW (Germany) Löw has coached more games at the European Championship (17 spread over three editions) and won more matches (11) than any coach in tournament history. While he can add to those numbers this year, Löw has already announced that he will step down after the tournament. Löw has been in charge for nearly 200 games — the most memorable being a 7-1 thrashing of Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semifinals. Germany then beat Argentina to win the World Cup. But Germany finished last in its group at the 2018 World Cup and Löw has since gone back on a decision to drop experienced players Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels. Expectations are low for this Germany time.

Related
Soccergruntstuff.com

Euro 2020 begins: teams, matches and tournament schedules

It took one other 12 months to lastly have the brand new version of the Euro 2020. From this Friday, June 11, the previous continent will expertise the joy of the tournament with depth with 51 matches in varied cities in Europe. Portugal could have the duty to defend its 2016 crown.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020: Unique tournament offers Europe’s best a rare opportunity

Despite the many differences between the squads at Euro 2020, there has been one almost universal message in the camps. Managers like Gareth Southgate and Luis Enrique have been telling their players to "seize a rare opportunity", but that is much more specific than the usual easy motivational line. They are two men who know as well as anyone that success in international football doesn’t necessarily come down to a team’s quality. It is whether they are in the right place at the right time.That is a factor only set to be amplified this summer, that could see these...
UEFAsecularnews.org

Italy Vs Turkey Euro 2021 - G43lalgiwkhtxm : But this tournament is still called euro 2020, and it kicks off with friday's only game, turkey vs.

Italy Vs Turkey Euro 2021 - G43lalgiwkhtxm : But this tournament is still called euro 2020, and it kicks off with friday's only game, turkey vs.. Uefa euro 2021 odds, picks, predictions: The azzuri are heavily favored in the group a to advance. Italy are seeking to win the euros for a second time after lifting the trophy on home soil in 1968 while turkey could be a surprise. If you don't have cable and you live in the us, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the match. Posted jun 11, 2021 jorginho, right, and italy host turkey in the first match of euro 2020 on friday.
SoccerSB Nation

England & The EUROs: Which was your favourite tournament?

Hosted by West Germany, England had a time more miserable than the 2016 tournament losing all three of their games. Gary Lineker, one of the world's most lethal strikers in world football, couldn’t hit a barn door as he fluffed chance after chance in defeats to the Republic of Ireland, Holland and the Soviet Union. After the tournament, it was found he was suffering from hepatitis.
Worldsamfordcrimson.com

We simulated the entire Euro 2020 tournament to predict England’s destiny

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Sign up for the latest news from England’s Euro 2020 campaign. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign UpWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
UEFAoddsshark.com

Immobile The Offensive Key in Euro 2020 Tournament Opener

The European Championship opens Friday afternoon with a Group A fixture between favorite Italy and Turkey in Rome. It will be a matchup between one of the most creative teams in world soccer and one of the most stoic defensive teams in Europe. Opening Odds Analysis. Italy started as a...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: England's record in tournament opening fixtures since 1990

England's first game of Euro 2020 kicks off against Croatia, but how have England fared in their opening games of tournament past?. Looking at England's record in both the Euros and World Cups since 1990, some sharp trends start to emerge. Past tournaments show that they're experts at scoring early goals in their opening match, starting fast and catching their opponents unaware.
UEFAlatestnewspost.com

Euro 2020: Scotland’s first appearance at a major tournament in 23 years ends in 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic

Scotland’s first appearance at a major tournament since 1998 has ended in defeat after they lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic in their opening Euro 2020 game. Two goals from Patrik Schick – including a spectacular long range effort from close to the halfway line which looped over Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall – gave the Czechs victory at Hampden Park in Glasgow.
90min.com

A look back at Gareth Bale's extraordinary Euro 2016

58 years. That's how long Wales were forced to wait between their two major tournament appearances to date. Those lucky enough to remember the Welsh's stint at the 1958 World Cup would have been approaching or well into their seventies by the time Euro 2016 rolled around. Ten minutes into...
SoccerEsquire

A Completely Objective Lightning Guide to the Euro 2020 Tournament

As another gift delivered by COVID-19, Euro 2020 is set to kick off today—Friday, June 11, 2021—after a year's delay. While non-fanatic laypersons may be more familiar with the World Cup, there's a strong argument to be made that the European Championships—which usually are held on the two-year intervals between World Cups, not unlike the Summer and Winter Olympics—is actually a higher-level soccer competition. There are simply fewer weak teams present, with the notable exception this year of North Macedonia. (Sorry, guys. Best of luck.) With the tournament's opening match between Italy and Turkey coming up fast—3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN, while some games will be on ABC—here's a lightning guide to the festivities over the next month.