It has become fashionable in some left-wing circles to regard the US as a white supremacist state. Until about 2017, white supremacists were people who burned crosses on church lawns and railed against “Mexican invasions” in the Daily Stormer, and white supremacy was their twisted ideology that deems whites the superior race. But the term has taken on a new meaning: today’s white supremacy refers to the white-controlled structures that perpetuate bias and disparate outcomes for minorities. Robin DiAngelo writes that “white supremacy is a highly descriptive term for the culture we live in; a culture which positions white people and all that is associated with them (whiteness) as ideal.”