Emily Blunt has a cough. She wouldn't think twice about this, but times have, obviously, changed. Over the phone from London, where she, her actor-director husband John Krasinski, and their two kids have been based since August, she stops herself mid-thought to clear her throat. Then, unprompted, she clears the air. "I don't have COVID," she insists. "It's amazing. When you have a cough now, people look at you like you have leprosy. It's like, 'No, there are other viruses going around.'"