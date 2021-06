I love my dogs, but even I don’t think I’d fight a momma bear with by bare hands to protect them. Sorry guys. This video of a woman fighting off a momma bear is going viral after she went after the animal, taking a stroll on her back wall with her cubs. Why were they walking along a wall? I have no idea. I’m not going to question a bear’s motives, though. The dogs, in a terrific display of dog-like stupidity, decided that protecting their strip of concrete and gravel was some how worth TRYING TO ATTACK A BEAR, before needing to be bailed out by their human.