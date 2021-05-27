Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces City’s American Rescue Plan Allocation
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the City of Atlanta has been allocated nearly $171 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. “The City’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funds will be used to address our most pressing needs, including significant investments in public safety and rental assistance for our residents,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Thank you to the Biden Administration for prioritizing the needs of communities across America.”metroatlantaceo.com