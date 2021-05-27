Northgard expands again with the new Squirrel clan, get ready to cook
Dipped in Norse mythology, the real-time strategy game Northgard has expanded once again as Ratatoskr, Clan of the Squirrel has now joined the lands. Adept cooks and forward-looking gatherers, the Squirrel Clan excel at preparation and striking at opportune moments. Led by the War Chief Cook Andhrímnir and guided by the totem Ratatosk, Northgard's newcomers always keep foes on their toes. Squirrel civilians can gather specific ingredients, which can be used with the Stove, a clan-specific resource replacing the Brewery, to create extraordinary meals.www.gamingonlinux.com