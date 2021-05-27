Cancel
Wildlife

Development anomalies recorded for the first time in a rare tiger moth

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Menetries' tiger moth (Arctia menetriesii) is one of the rarest and most poorly studied Palaearctic moth species. Even though its adult individuals are large and brightly coloured, they are difficult to spot, because they aren't attracted to light, they're not active at night, and they fly reluctantly. Currently, the species only inhabits two countries - Finland and the Russian Federation, and is included in the Red Lists of both, as Data Deficient in the former and Vulnerable in the latter.

www.eurekalert.org
#Biology#Pensoft Publishers#Palaearctic#Bureinsky Nature Reserve#Tiger Moth#Metamorphosis Anomalies#Severe Anomalies#Rare#Morphological Defects#Pupae#Ecology Problems#Larval Diet#Laboratory Conditions#Detailed Photographs#Pupation#Lepidoptera#Captivity#Eggs
Daily Mail

