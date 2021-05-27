Microsoft Azure Sentinel gets SAP Support, Plus UEBA and Entity Pages Reach GA
Last week Microsoft announced improvements to its cloud-native SIEM product, Azure Sentinel. In an effort to make Sentinel more efficient for Security Operations (SecOps) teams, Microsoft has improved the quality of rules and includes more innate intelligence out-of-the-box. There’s also built-in support for SAP in preview. Plus, other features like UEBA and entity pages, which were previously in preview, have now reached general availability.www.petri.com