Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho over Harry Kane or Jack Grealish in the upcoming summer transfer window. United have been linked with a move for Sancho since last summer when they refused to give in to the Bundesliga's mammoth asking price. The Red Devils have been linked to wantaway Tottenham striker Kane, and Aston Villa captain Grealish, but according to The Telegraph, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the club to prioritize signing Sancho.