Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Inside the Closet of Body-Positivity Queen Katie Sturino

By Camille Freestone
coveteur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've ever come across Katie Sturino on the internet, you're well aware of her stylish sensibilities and witty sense of humor. In addition to having a viral presence on social media, she is also the founder of Megababe, a line of clean body-care products addressing *real* issues (thigh chafe, begone!). Now with her newly released book, Body Talk, Sturino strives to change societal body acceptance with introspective exercises and actionable takeaways. So naturally, she had us wondering what the inside of her closet looks like, and boy, did she not disappoint! From bejeweled accessories to the perfect leather jacket, peep the highlights of Katie's whimsical wardrobe below.

coveteur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Closet#Queen#Megababe#Body Talk#Humor#Bejeweled Accessories#Witty Sense#Introspective Exercises#Book#Societal Body Acceptance#Line#Clean Body Care Products#Internet#Actionable Takeaways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
nuevoculture.com

In Katie Sturino’s First Book, Body Acceptance Is for Everyone

Anyone who has lost a fight to a pair of jeans in a dressing room will instantly recognize the feeling: standing alone with your legs tethered together, the denim yanked up to the midpoint of your thighs, unwilling to move an inch further. Usually, it’s a private disappointment. Katie Sturino went in a different direction. Instead, back in 2018, she opted to share her frustration with 575,000 Instagram followers, stamped with #MakeMySize every single time she found herself maxed out of a brand’s size range. Sturino wanted women to stop feeling alone in dressing rooms and to stop being so hard on their bodies.
glamourmagazine.co.uk

We need to talk about the lack of fat representation in beauty campaigns, and the industry as a whole

Nicola Dall'Asen ponders the lack of fat people in beauty campaigns — and in the industry at large. The pull tabs rarely made it all the way to the top of the zipper. The size 13 jeans, the largest in the store, crept so far up my crotch that I could taste denim. T-shirt fabric stretched taut across my belly and the back fat that always hung over waistbands. Thanks to a lack of larger sizes in mainstream girls' and women's retailers, this happened almost everywhere I shopped for clothing — but never, ever in the beauty aisles.
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Sit Down, Katie Sturino Wants To Talk To You About Embracing Your Body (And Living Your Best Life)

If you’ve ever had negative thoughts about your physical appearance (read: if you are a living, breathing human), then this new book is for you. Conceptualized by the Internet’s favorite body positive hype woman, Katie Sturino, “Body Talk: How to Embrace Your Body and Live Your Best Life” is a blueprint to leaving behind punishing self-talk and finding true confidence in your whole, multi-faceted self. We caught up with the true Renaissance woman—she’s the founder of popular fashion blog The 12ish Style, host of the podcast BoobSweat, brains behind clever beauty brand Megababe, and instigator of goodness knows how many viral hashtags!—to get the lowdown on her first major book.
Posted by
NBC Chicago

body positivity

“Thick House” is a new Facebook Watch show about with 7 ladies competing in the search for the next modeling sensation. Hosts Toccara Jones, EJ King and Kelly Augustine talk about what it meant to celebrate real bodies on the show and how “plus sized” means different things in the fashion industry and in real life.
theforestscout.com

Closets with Carmel: Kate McCabe

With the school year almost wrapping up, some inspiration is definitely needed for upcoming summer looks. Well, look no further – Senior Kate McCabe has got us covered. “A pair of white, blue, and black mom jeans. These are the best staples for the cold Chicago weather.”. What are your...
Posted by
Upworthy

Woman recreates celebrity fashion moments to show that great style can come in any size

Body-positive blogger Katie Sturino is on a mission to disprove the once cardinal rulebook of fashion no-nos. The New Yorker firmly believes that any individual—irrespective of their size—can pull off any style they want to and has been demonstrating it on her wildly popular Instagram account through the #SuperSizeTheLook series. Recreating extremely stylish fashion moments of notable celebrities in her own way, Sturino shows how confidence is the only accessory one needs to carry any look. "When I was married, I was very concerned about my body. I was obsessed with maintaining a size 12 or staying close to it. Then, about three years ago, I got separated and I gained a bunch of weight," Sturino wrote for Glamor in 2018.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Glamour

Katie Stevens Kept the Most Amazing Pair of Shoes From the Bold Type Closet

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The fifth and final season of Freeform's hit series The Bold Type premieres Wednesday, May 26, and it's been a highly entertaining ride. Centered on three young women trying to make it in the fashion and media industries—Jane (Katie Stevens), Sutton (Meghann Fahy), and Kat (Aisha Dee)—the show is tailor-made for Gossip Girl and Devil Wears Prada fans. It's chock-full of style, soapy drama, and sexy people—in other words, all the makings of a hit show. No wonder it's lasted for so long.
thezoereport.com

Keys Soulcare's New Body Care Line Is All About Inside-Out Wellness

As the world continues to explore the undoubted connections between the physical and spiritual, Alicia Keys stays one step ahead. Even in her earliest days as piano’s classically trained wunderkind, Keys and her artistic output is always as much a treat for the spirit as it is for the ears. That balance is never more carefully calibrated than with her beauty wellness line Keys Soulcare, which expands into body care for the first time this summer.
Fitnesslhslance.org

Body Positivity 101: History, Journey, Acceptance

The short URL of the present article is: https://lhslance.org/eq182. A 12-year-old girl who’s supposedly 50-lbs overweight stands in line at the Walmart checkout counter with her mom. She sees countless fat-shaming magazines headlines about Kim Kardashian. “Kim Kardashian can’t lose baby weight.”. “Kim Kardashian has 65-lbs weight gain.”. “Kim Kardashian...
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Everyone's getting the 'modern Rachel' haircut, as searches skyrocket following the Friends reunion

Friends fever has reached new heights as The Reunion revisited some of the sitcoms most iconic episodes and fashion moments. The throwback scenes served up peak nineties style: think vintage denim Levis, slip dresses thrown over T-shirts and platform sandals. And, of course, it re-focused our attention on one of the most famous haircuts in pop culture history... The Rachel.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

24 Swimsuit Styles to Try If You Have a Long Torso

Finding a perfect swimsuit can be just as tricky as finding the perfect pair of jeans or white cotton T-shirt. There are so many options on the market that it's hard to weed out the good ones, especially when it comes to online shopping. Now, add in the fact that you're tall and have a long torso, and things get even trickier. One-piece swimsuits are always the go-to style when it comes to finding a swimsuit that's equally cute and comfy, but sometimes they're just not long enough. That's why you need to focus on brands that carry tall styles, such as ASOS and J.Crew, or specific silhouettes that won't allow any wardrobe malfunctions (aka undesired wedgies).
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

From Neon Loungewear Sets to Unicorn-Emblazoned Vintage Tees—Everything Lydia Okello Wore This Week

Welcome to Style Diaries, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our closet tours IRL. We're asking friends and tastemakers to show us what they're *actually* wearing during the week and to provide a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week we are speaking with the creator of Style Is Style, Lydia Okello. They mix high and low fashion in a manner friendly to your wallet, and each ensemble is a lesson in the coolest emerging brands.
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Lea Floral White Dress

Boho style maxi dress made of 100% cotton. Scaled spatial form "hung" on thin straps. A richly crinkled valance with an embroidered motif. The spacious, large surface of the cotton veil mysteriously covers the figure while remaining in strong contrast with the deep and sensually exposed back. On hot days,...
Apparelthecut.com

I’m Ready to Dress Uncomfortably Again

There’s a certain meme that has recently permeated my being. It’s an unfussy illustration of a person with a single thought etched inside their skull: I have got to get sexier. I am that meme. That person is me. This is all I think about. Of course, “sexy” is subjective....