Inside the Closet of Body-Positivity Queen Katie Sturino
If you've ever come across Katie Sturino on the internet, you're well aware of her stylish sensibilities and witty sense of humor. In addition to having a viral presence on social media, she is also the founder of Megababe, a line of clean body-care products addressing *real* issues (thigh chafe, begone!). Now with her newly released book, Body Talk, Sturino strives to change societal body acceptance with introspective exercises and actionable takeaways. So naturally, she had us wondering what the inside of her closet looks like, and boy, did she not disappoint! From bejeweled accessories to the perfect leather jacket, peep the highlights of Katie's whimsical wardrobe below.coveteur.com