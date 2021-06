The Mesa County Coroner's Office has identified a body recovered in the Colorado River near Grand Junction as Dustin Robinson, 43, of Clifton, Colorado. The discovery follows witness reports from the evening of May 24 describing that a man had fallen into the Colorado River while climbing on a cliff above the river. This was the last day that Robinson was reportedly seen and it was later determined that he was the person that had fallen into the river at a point in Clifton, just east of downtown Grand Junction. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time.