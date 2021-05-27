Clear Lake Suspect in Floyd County Thefts Pleads Not Guilty
One of the three men arrested in connection with a string of thefts and burglaries in Floyd County earlier this year is pleading not guilty. According to authorities, the crime spree occurred between March 3rd and March 5th and included a stolen minivan and two cars. Law enforcement says 21-year-old Riley Brekke helped drive two other suspects to various locations to assist them commit the crimes. Court records show Brekke has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and is set to go to trial July 7th.951thebull.com