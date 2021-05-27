4 emerging alphas from Carolina Panthers OTAs in 2021

Which Carolina Panthers players emerged as potential alphas during the first period of OTAs ahead of the 2021 season?. It’s been great to see the Carolina Panthers back on the training field for the latest period of their offseason program this week. The team’s first portion of OTAs has seen the intensity match the hot climate each player is working in, which is the first official time this new-look roster has come together after an immensely busy period of recruitment for the organization once again.