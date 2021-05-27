The Blockbuster Trade Idea: Miami Heat Could Send 6 Players For Kawhi Leonard This Summer
The Los Angeles Clippers are in trouble once again in the playoffs and might suffer a choke job for the second straight season. With all the trouble the franchise is in, all eyes are on Kawhi Leonard and his future. After all, he is the franchise player of the team and was the reason behind the mega trade of Paul George last year. If the Clippers lose the series, it is almost a foregone conclusion that Kawhi Leonard is leaving town.fadeawayworld.net