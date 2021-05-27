newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Top 4 Places to Visit in Baltimore, Maryland

Posted by 
Haris Mohammad
Haris Mohammad
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1yB2_0aDGcpYv00
Inner Harbor, Baltimore.Brendan Beale/Unsplash

Baltimore. Also known as the Charm City or Monument City.

Founded in 1729, Baltimore is the most populous city in Maryland and one of the most populous cities in the United States. Known for its history, statues and monuments, impressive art scene, and delicious cuisine, the city attracts nearly 25 million visitors every year.

If you plan to visit the city or are already there and thinking about exploring it, here are some of the best places to visit in Baltimore.

Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine

As the “Birthplace of the Star-Spangled Banner,” Fort McHenry is undoubtedly an inseparable piece of American history.

First built in 1798, the fort successfully defended Baltimore Harbor from an attack by the British navy from the Chesapeake Bay during the war of 1812. Today, over 200 years later, it is a National Monument and Historic Shrine and among the most prominent tourist attractions in Baltimore.

The fort is well-preserved, and the rangers are knowledgeable and friendly. There are numerous exhibits in the Visitor Center and other buildings, allowing visitors to take a peek into the moving history of the place. There’s even a short film you can watch in the Visitor Center explaining the positions and movements of the troops during the war.

Among the highlights of the visit is the flag ceremony that takes place twice a day.

You can’t miss this if you are in or around Baltimore.

National Aquarium

With around 2.2 million US gallons of water in its tanks (combined volume), National Aquarium is the fourth-largest aquarium in the country. The Aquarium has nearly 20,000 animals — fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles, marine mammals, and sharks — from close to 800 different species.

A few of the most popular award-winning exhibits are Australia: Wild Extremes, Blacktip Reef, Dolphin Discovery, and Jellies Invasion.

They also offer several exciting Tours and Experiences, such as Dolphin Training Session, Shark Catwalk Experience, and Private Reptile Encounter. These can be a bit expensive but are totally worth it if you have enough money to spare.

The Aquarium’s 4D Immersion Theater is another highlight. 

One visit to the place and you will know why it’s the top tourist destination in Baltimore, with 1.5 million annual visitors.

The Walters Art Museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZD4pb_0aDGcpYv00
A painting at the Walters Art Museum.Instagram/thewaltersartmuseum

In its five historic buildings, the Walters Art Museum houses more than 36,000 objects from around the world and dating as far back as 5000 BCE. 

It’s the impressive diversity of the museum’s collection more than its size that leaves people amazed. 

As the museum’s website states, their visitors encounter “a stunning panorama of thousands of years of art, from romantic 19th-century images of French gardens to mesmerizing Ethiopian icons, richly illuminated Qur’ans and Gospel books, ancient Roman sarcophagi, and serene images of the Buddha.”

The museum is not that huge, and one can cover everything in under a couple of hours. They offer an hour-long self-guided audio tour.

And oh, the museum is free to the public. 

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOoFd_0aDGcpYv00
Oriole Park at Camden Yards.Chris6d/Wikipedia

Home to the Baltimore Orioles, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is a nearly thirty-year-old baseball park that still feels like new. Being the first retro-classic major league ballparks, it has inspired the design and construction of several other ballparks around the country.

The stadium is beautiful with modern amenities, a great atmosphere, nice food with plenty of options, and friendly staff.

The park offers guided tours for those interested in going behind the scenes and learning more about this historic facility.

Regardless of whether you are a baseball fan or not, this is one of the must-visit places in Baltimore.

So these were some of the places you must visit if you’re in Baltimore. I must add that due to the pandemic, some sections might not be open, or there could be certain restrictions. So make sure you do the necessary research before visiting.

Also, please follow the guideline. Have fun but stay safe.

Haris Mohammad

Haris Mohammad

Seattle, WA
499
Followers
94
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Coach, Engineer, Writer.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Stadium#Historic Buildings#The Visit#Chesapeake Bay#Cities#Camden Yards#British#National Aquarium#Wild Extremes#Dolphin Discovery#Jellies Invasion#Dolphin Training Session#Private Reptile Encounter#4d Immersion Theater#The Walters Art Museum A#Ethiopian#Roman#Wikipedia Home#Baltimore Harbor#Monument City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Travel
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
Haris Mohammad

4 Memorable Places to Visit in Louisville, Kentucky

Sunset over downtown Louisville, Kentucky as seen from the Ohio River.Miles Manwaring/Unsplash. Louisville. Also known as Derby City or the River City. Founded in 1778, Louisville is the largest city in Kentucky and among the largest in the United States. Along with the annual Kentucky Derby horse race (which the city is most well-known for), the city’s vibrant art and culture and excellent food attract over fifteen million visitors every year.
Charleston, SCPosted by
Haris Mohammad

Top 4 Places to Visit in Charleston

Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, Charleston.David Martin/Unsplash. Charleston. Also known as The Holy City. Founded in 1670, Charleston — South Carolina’s most populous city — is among the oldest cities in the United States. The city’s rich and colorful history, beautiful beaches (not far from the city), delicious food, arts, festivals, and gardens attract millions of visitors every year.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Haris Mohammad

Top 4 Places to Visit in Oakland, California

Oakland. Also known as Oaktown or The Town. Incorporated in 1852, Oakland is among the largest and most populous cities in California as well as the United States. The city’s rich history, diverse culture, mouth-watering cuisine, innovative museums, and beautiful parks and lakes attract millions of visitors every year.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Haris Mohammad

Top 4 Places to Visit in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, Virginia.Marshall Williams/Unsplash. Virginia Beach. Also known as The Resort City or Neptune City. Virginia Beach is the largest city — both by area and population — in Virginia and one of the largest cities in the United States. Known for its beautiful beaches, delicious food, arts and entertainment, maritime history, and family-friendly attractions, the city attracts nearly 20 million tourists every year.
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland’s weakest counties see strongest home sales

Kimberly Alster first purchased property near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland’s Garrett County 12 years ago. At the time, the idea was to use the home for frequent family vacations. When the pandemic struck, however, the Alsters decided to trade city life for the great outdoors and move permanently. In doing so, families like the Alsters are fueling a housing boom in locations not accustomed to such activity.
Maryland StateOnlyInYourState

Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape

Have you always wanted to try ziplining? There’s no need to travel out of state to enjoy an aerial adventure among the treetops. Check out this adventure park in Maryland that’s full of rope courses and some of the longest ziplines in the state. Read on, and consider booking an experience here in the coming weeks — looks like a blast!
Maryland StatePost-Bulletin

‘Silver linings in this mess of a pandemic’: Telecommuting allows Black women in Maryland to build wealth

BALTIMORE — At first, Minyanna Farmer thought the LinkedIn message from a recruiter was spam. She couldn’t imagine she could work from home and increase her salary by 80%. But when it turned out to be real, the Forest Park resident didn’t think twice, accepting the offer to become senior manager of relationship marketing for BETMGM, an online gaming and sports betting website in New Jersey, and giving her a six-figure salary — a first in her career.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore, Maryland

Mayor Brandon M. Scott Announces Second Round of Nonprofit Relief Fund Dollars to Support Baltimore Nonprofits Impacted by COVID-19

(Monday, May 17, 2021) — Today, in partnership with the Baltimore Civic Fund, Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced that nonprofit organizations located in Baltimore City will be eligible for up to $50,000 in grant funding to help address the ongoing negative financial impacts of COVID-19. The Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore gears up for virtual Bike to Work Week

(Harry Engels/Getty Images) (BALTIMORE) The Department of Transportation announced that Baltimore will participate in the 24th annual Bike to Work Week this month. Bike to Work Week will be held virtually from May 17 to May 23. The event celebrates biking to work and promotes public awareness of bicycling and bike safety.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Haris Mohammad

Top 4 Places to Visit in Tucson, Arizona

Saguaro National Park, Tucson, Arizona.Christoph von Gellhorn/Unsplash. Tucson. Also known as The Old Pueblo or America’s Biggest Small Town. Founded in 1775, Tucson is the second-largest city in Arizona and is among the largest cities in the United States. Its rich history, beautiful landscape, and mouth-watering Mexican cuisine make the city popular among tourists, attracting millions of visitors every year.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Baltimore

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baltimore: 1. 2504 N Charles St (410) 662-7594; 2. 6910 Harford Rd (410) 426-4701; 3. 5603 Baltimore National Pike (410) 744-1422; 4. 1000 Taylor Ave (410) 828-0708; 5. 8302 Liberty Rd (410) 655-9890; 6. 900 Edmondson Ave (410) 719-6688; 7. 1000 S Charles St (410) 752-9087; 8. 630 S Exeter St (410) 962-6520; 9. 934 N Charles St (410) 685-2187; 10. 6340 York Rd 410-377-4400; 11. 7920-30 Belair Rd 410-882-6220; 12. 5150 Sinclair Ln 410-485-2772; 13. 4622 Wilkens Ave 410-247-5802; 14. 601 E 33rd St 410-649-4181; 15. 4624 Edmondson Ave 410-362-1375; 16. 6620 Reisterstown Rd 410-649-8181; 17. 1801 Whetstone Way (410) 528-1244; 18. 3779 Boston St (410) 522-0804; 19. 4380 Park Heights Ave 410-664-8644; 20. 4600 W Northern Pkwy 410-358-9777; 21. 5624 Baltimore National Pike 410-719-7608; 22. 4339 Ebenezer Rd 410-529-6171; 23. 5804 Ritchie Hwy 410-789-3775; 24. 2801 Foster Ave 410-732-0523; 25. 1400 Sulphur Spring Rd 410-737-9221; 26. 6402 Golden Ring Rd 410-866-2500; 27. 2855 Smith Ave 410-484-3200; 28. 1000 E Eager St 410-675-5696; 29. 250 W Chase St 410-752-4473; 30. 6300 York Rd 410-323-0838; 31. 2610 Boston St 410-675-3802; 32. 2401 N Charles St 410-261-6112; 33. 4401 Harford Rd 410-319-8620; 34. 6410 Petrie Way Rd 410-686-2683; 35. 4419 Falls Rd Suite B (410) 878-1031; 36. 2560 Quarry Lake Dr 410-486-4966; 37. 6323 Baltimore National Pike 410-744-0306; 38. 900 N Washington St #1 410-522-5639; 39. 1030 W 41st St SUITE E 410-235-0002; 40. 29 Shipping Pl #31 410-282-0020; 41. 238 McMechen St 410-523-4704; 42. 6838 Loch Raven Blvd 410-825-8900; 43. 300 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 410-539-2532; 44. 3935 Erdman Ave #37 410-342-2606; 45. 4214 Frankford Ave 410-488-3500; 46. 2700 Remington Ave #500 410-235-2128; 47. 3700 Falls Rd 410-467-7004; 48. 7535 Holabird Ave 410-282-4020; 49. 140 Back River Neck Rd 410-238-0511; 50. 6 Carroll Island Rd 410-335-2323; 51. 6622 Security Blvd 410-944-6611; 52. 711 W 40th St 410-467-3343; 53. 903 E Fort Ave 410-962-5546; 54. 7649 Harford Rd 410-444-4700; 55. 2001 W Patapsco Ave 410-646-2059; 56. 8050 Liberty Rd 410-496-2117; 57. 1300 E North Ave 410-889-1359; 58. 4020 Eastern Ave 410-534-8656; 59. 19 E Fayette St 410-625-1817; 60. 9621 Belair Rd 410-529-2864; 61. 3801 Liberty Heights Ave 410-367-8100; 62. 4025 W Northern Pkwy 410-764-9570; 63. 401 Compass Rd E 410-780-4770; 64. 5740 Ritchie Hwy 410-789-2127; 65. 6301 York Rd 443-524-4535;
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1322 W North Avenue

$100,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDBA550832. ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 06/02 @ 10:00 am. Ends 06/03 @ 11:00 am. List Price is Opening Bid. Unique Opportunity to Purchase 8 Commercially Zoned Parcels on Highly Trafficked North Avenue. Located in the Penn North Area, Properties are just blocks to Numerous Destinations including Druid Hill Park (Home of the Maryland Zoo); Druid Lake, Penn North Metro Station, & so much more! Minutes to the many attractions of Historic Mt. Vernon & Downtown Baltimore. Properties will be sold together. Refer to Lot information, for Individual Parcel details.10% Buyer+GGs Premium will be added to the high bid- $20,000 Deposit of certified funds required at time of sale. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

Leaders vow to get rid of Baltimore's 'highway to nowhere'

Members of the Maryland congressional delegation on Monday joined Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to announce plans to get rid of what's called the highway to nowhere. It's a 1 1/2-mile stretch of road that cuts through west Baltimore, dividing neighborhoods and displacing residents and business -- and it doesn't even go anywhere.