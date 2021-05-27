Top 4 Places to Visit in Baltimore, Maryland

Inner Harbor, Baltimore. Brendan Beale/Unsplash

Baltimore. Also known as the Charm City or Monument City.

Founded in 1729, Baltimore is the most populous city in Maryland and one of the most populous cities in the United States. Known for its history, statues and monuments, impressive art scene, and delicious cuisine, the city attracts nearly 25 million visitors every year.

If you plan to visit the city or are already there and thinking about exploring it, here are some of the best places to visit in Baltimore.

Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine

As the “Birthplace of the Star-Spangled Banner,” Fort McHenry is undoubtedly an inseparable piece of American history.

First built in 1798, the fort successfully defended Baltimore Harbor from an attack by the British navy from the Chesapeake Bay during the war of 1812. Today, over 200 years later, it is a National Monument and Historic Shrine and among the most prominent tourist attractions in Baltimore.

The fort is well-preserved, and the rangers are knowledgeable and friendly. There are numerous exhibits in the Visitor Center and other buildings, allowing visitors to take a peek into the moving history of the place. There’s even a short film you can watch in the Visitor Center explaining the positions and movements of the troops during the war.

Among the highlights of the visit is the flag ceremony that takes place twice a day.

You can’t miss this if you are in or around Baltimore.

National Aquarium

With around 2.2 million US gallons of water in its tanks (combined volume), National Aquarium is the fourth-largest aquarium in the country. The Aquarium has nearly 20,000 animals — fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles, marine mammals, and sharks — from close to 800 different species.

A few of the most popular award-winning exhibits are Australia: Wild Extremes, Blacktip Reef, Dolphin Discovery, and Jellies Invasion.

They also offer several exciting Tours and Experiences, such as Dolphin Training Session, Shark Catwalk Experience, and Private Reptile Encounter. These can be a bit expensive but are totally worth it if you have enough money to spare.

The Aquarium’s 4D Immersion Theater is another highlight.

One visit to the place and you will know why it’s the top tourist destination in Baltimore, with 1.5 million annual visitors.

The Walters Art Museum

A painting at the Walters Art Museum. Instagram/thewaltersartmuseum

In its five historic buildings, the Walters Art Museum houses more than 36,000 objects from around the world and dating as far back as 5000 BCE.

It’s the impressive diversity of the museum’s collection more than its size that leaves people amazed.

As the museum’s website states, their visitors encounter “a stunning panorama of thousands of years of art, from romantic 19th-century images of French gardens to mesmerizing Ethiopian icons, richly illuminated Qur’ans and Gospel books, ancient Roman sarcophagi, and serene images of the Buddha.”

The museum is not that huge, and one can cover everything in under a couple of hours. They offer an hour-long self-guided audio tour.

And oh, the museum is free to the public.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Chris6d/Wikipedia

Home to the Baltimore Orioles, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is a nearly thirty-year-old baseball park that still feels like new. Being the first retro-classic major league ballparks, it has inspired the design and construction of several other ballparks around the country.

The stadium is beautiful with modern amenities, a great atmosphere, nice food with plenty of options, and friendly staff.

The park offers guided tours for those interested in going behind the scenes and learning more about this historic facility.

Regardless of whether you are a baseball fan or not, this is one of the must-visit places in Baltimore.

So these were some of the places you must visit if you’re in Baltimore. I must add that due to the pandemic, some sections might not be open, or there could be certain restrictions. So make sure you do the necessary research before visiting.

Also, please follow the guideline. Have fun but stay safe.