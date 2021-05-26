'Stay the blazes home': Why this mild swear from a N.S. premier is the perfect pandemic motto

When my husband Ryan said he wanted to build a treehouse a few years ago, I was fully on board. In fact, it had been a dream of both of ours for quite some time. We were avid watchers of the show Treehouse Masters, and the star Pete Nelson even lived in the next town over from us where some of his first treehouses were turned into a local bed-and-breakfast. Despite having seen a number of elaborate treehouses on the show, Ryan and I agreed to a simple, modest one that wrapped around one tree that could serve as a magical place for our toddlers.