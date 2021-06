EJ Nduka reflects on his time getting work as an extra in WWE and taking part in a Smackdown commercial just weeks before he was released. EJ Nduka, formerly known as Ezra Judge, was let go from WWE on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. During his short stint in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, EJ says he fell in love with the business of professional wrestling and even though he was never formally introduced to audiences on television, we will be seeing him in WWE content in a different way.