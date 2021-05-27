College BSB: Bulldogs fall to No. 1 Arkansas in SEC Tourney
HOOVER, Ala. — Top-ranked Arkansas posted an 11-2 win over Georgia at the Hoover Met Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks (43-14) batted around in the second inning, scoring six runs on three hits plus were aided by five walks and a couple of Bulldog miscues. In the fifth, Cullen Smith connected for his seventh home run, a solo shot off Hank Bearden to make it 8-0. Georgia employed five pitchers on the night as they combined to walk 14 with 12 strikeouts, allowing 11 runs on only seven hits.accesswdun.com