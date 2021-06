Want a simple bar recipe with just a few basic ingredients? These Cherry Crumble Bars are just what you need! Easy, fruity and flavorful. The perfect dessert!. If you haven't noticed I am a huge fan of cherry desserts. I've shared recipes for CHERRY PIE BARS, MARASCHINO CHERRY CAKE and CHERRY PIE BITES just to name a few. These Cherry Crumble Bars are fast, fun and simple. You probably have most of these ingredients on hand! So if you are looking for a fun (and maybe slightly addictive) dessert recipe that will feed a crowd, then you have to whip up a batch of these cherry bars!