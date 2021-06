The 1996 film Mission: Impossible is one of the most important movies of Tom Cruise’s career. It was his first movie as a producer, his first time really tackling a big franchise, and it would chart him on a course that would solidify him as one of the biggest movie stars in the world. But it’s also a great movie first and foremost, and it set the tone for what has become the best franchise still running today. A lot of that is due to director Brian De Palma, who was a bit of an unsual choice for a blockbuster adaptation of a TV show, but who brought his distinct sensibilities to the material in a way that was wildly compelling and tremendously entertaining. And we have Steven Spielberg to thank.