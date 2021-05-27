Explaining Saturn's ravioli moons

May is a special month for celestial events. Not only has it presented the stunning Eta Aquarid meteor shower, but it also hosts a supermoon, a flower moon, a blood moon, and the only total lunar eclipse of 2021 (whoa!). The most magical part of it all? These events (except the Eta Aquarid meteor shower) align on the same night, early on May 26, creating a "super flower blood moon eclipse" (say that 10 times fast!). The rare celestial occurrences will take place between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. PT, with the lunar eclipse reaching its peak at 4:11 a.m. Trust us when we say that you don't want to miss out, especially if you live on the West Coast, which has the best viewing point. But before you whip out your telescopes and shut off your house lights, let us give you a quick explainer on what the heck a super flower blood moon eclipse is.