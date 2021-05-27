Cancel
Astronomy

Explaining Saturn's ravioli moons

By Phil Plait
syfy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturn's moons are weird. I mean, really weird. When the Cassini spacecraft showed up at Saturn in 2004 and started doing flybys of some of the inner moons, the images it sent to Earth were so bizarre I actually had to look at them for a moment to even understand the shape I was seeing.

