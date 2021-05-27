Cancel
South Haven, MI

One of two victims in South Haven area house explosion has died

By Brandon James
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One of two people who were seriously injured when a house exploded near South Haven Tuesday has died. Family members told WOOD-TV Colleen Van Wagner died Wednesday morning from injuries she suffered in the explosion. Her husband, Bob VanWagner, remains hospitalized. The explosion...

whtc.com
Related
