Google Assistant is Bringing Back ‘What’s On My Screen’
Google Assistant is one of the best tools that Google has made in a long time, and at this point, you can summon the Assistant by long-pressing the home button or by voice. But for those who don't remember, before Assistant got its name, the long-press action belonged to Google Now on Tap, a feature that managed to scan what was on the screen and gave you contextual information about it. The feature was not only accurate but a lot more convenient than one might think.wccftech.com