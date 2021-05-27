Cancel
Mental Health

Sleep warning for older men

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Men aged 65 and over should monitor their sleep patterns and seek medical advice after a warning from Flinders University experts that disrupted slumber can be linked to cognitive dysfunction. In a new article published in the Journal of Sleep Research, the Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health research group studied...

www.eurekalert.org
Mental Health
Health
Healthajmc.com

SLEEP Meeting

This year's SLEEP 2021 virtual conference offers a wide range of sessions on topics relating to sleep disorder treatment and management. Restless Legs Syndrome/Willis-Ekbom Disease Diagnostic Criteria: Why Change?. June 06, 2013. Article. In this session, Daniel Picchietti, MD, discussed changes to the diagnostic guidelines for restless legs syndrome/Willis-Ekbom disease...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

11 Remedies for Mild Sleep Disorders

Regular sleep, the body’s first defense against invading viruses and bacteria, is often upset by artificial light and erratic daily schedules. Some day rhythms can cause irregular sleep patterns, but they can be beneficially adjusted using just a few remedies. Adding to well-known remedies, a new one seems to lull...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Fitness Facts: Sleep hygiene

Paying attention to your sleep patterns and obtaining healthy sleep is important to maintain both physical and mental health and improve your overall quality of life and productivity. There are several factors that inhibit our ability to fall asleep and stay asleep – mainly, the use of technology and our...
Healthnaturalproductsinsider.com

Sleep and stress supplement market

High stress impairs sleep, and impaired sleep exacerbates stress—although a vicious circle for consumers, it’s a combination that could offer white space for supplement manufacturers. A variety of stress/sleep support formulations are available on the market, but other innovative products offering a single solution can still make their mark. SKUs that address additional areas of concern, such as immune or eye health, benefit from even broader positioning. The following CPGs provide insight into the innovative ingredients and delivery formats already at retail.
Mental Healthajmc.com

Themes to Look for at SLEEP 2021

This year's SLEEP 2021 virtual conference offers a wide range of sessions on topics relating to sleep disorder treatment and management. This year, The Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC, is presenting SLEEP 2021 in a virtual format between June 10 and 13, 2021, and the research to be presented spans a wide range of topics.
HealthCoastal View

Sleep like a baby

There are many moving pieces when trying to get healthier. Nutrition and all its facets is certainly in the top spot. Besides that, you could focus on moving more and working out (including steps), getting more sleep, reducing stress, nutrient timing, appropriately timed rest days and fixing any digestive issues — and that’s just scratching the surface.
Mental Healthnachicago.com

Improve Sleep with a Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets that provide a cozy, swaddled feeling have been big sellers during the trying days of the pandemic, and a new study verifies that they do provide mental health benefits. Researchers from Sweden’s Karolinska University tested 120 patients with depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder for four weeks. They found that a weighted blanket led to better sleep and reduced fatigue, depression and anxiety, and increased levels of daytime activity. Weighted blankets are comforters with tiny pellets or metal chains woven throughout so that weight is distributed across the body; researchers recommend using a blanket that is about 10 percent of a person’s body weight.
Healthalternativemedicine.com

How Much is Enough Sleep?

Along with nutrition and exercise, sleep is one of the three pillars of a healthy lifestyle. In the US more than 40% of us get less than seven hours of good rest each night. It’s not healthy to be drained and fatigued throughout the day. Many of us reach for caffeinated beverages or energy drinks to provide some energy, but it’s certainly way too common. For many of us, fatigue has been accepted as a part of our daily life.
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Artificial intelligence enhances efficacy of sleep disorder treatments

Difficulty sleeping, sleep apnea and narcolepsy are among a range of sleep disorders that thousands of Danes suffer from. Furthermore, it is estimated that sleep apnea is undiagnosed in as many as 200,000 Danes. In a new study, researchers from the University of Copenhagen's Department of Computer Science have collaborated...
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

Erratic Sleep puts heart health at risk

Body Ponca City, OK, 6/8/2021 – We’ve all experienced the tiredness and lack of clarity that comes from a sleepless night, but a study published last year by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Foundation found that sleep schedule inconsistency is also a risk factor for heart disease. Tracy Ogden, APRN, a Family Medicine and Primary Care Provider with AllianceHealth Ponca City, is making sure patients know how important it is to establish a regular pattern for going to bed and waking up.
HealthL.A. Weekly

Treating Sleep Disorders Using CBD

This article was originally published on Free CBD Relief. To view the original article, click here. Not getting proper sleep can be a frustrating experience, as it can deteriorate your health and cause fatigue and other difficulties. A lot of people experience sleep disorders like insomnia, which prevents them from getting quality sleep. As a result of this, they can experience drowsiness throughout the day and feel exhausted because of a lack of energy.
Mental Healthdrweil.com

Sight And Your Sleep?

I’m becoming myopic, and aside from affecting my eyesight, it appears to be disturbing my sleep. Is that possible?. I’m afraid so. Myopia (nearsightedness) affects 30 to 50 percent of adults in the U.S. and Europe compared to 80 to 90 percent of educated men and women in some East Asian countries. Interestingly, several studies have found that the more education you have, the more likely you are to become nearsighted. It’s theorized that habitual focusing on close objects such as books and computer screens may be a contributing factor, and years spent in school seems to be more predictive of developing myopia than genetic predisposition. Researchers in the UK analyzed 44 genetic variants linked to nearsightedness and gathered data about years of schooling in nearly 68,000 men and women age 40 to 69. They found that a UK university graduate with 17 years of education would be a bit more myopic, on average, than someone who spent only 12 years in school.
Healthmyfitnesspal.com

How Sleep Changes as You Age

Infants often sleep up to 17 hours per day. No, they aren’t just lazy — they need it. School kids require more sleep than teenagers, and teens need more than adults. As we age, our sleep requirements shift, as does our circadian rhythm, which dictates when we feel alert and when we feel tired.
Healthamymyersmd.com

The Benefits of Sleep for Brain Health

Sleep is an essential function that allows our bodies to recharge, refresh and be alert for the next day! It’s also crucial for our brain health. The alarming part is that many Americans struggle with a lack of sleep each night. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate 1/3 of Americans don’t get enough sleep.1 It doesn’t have to be this way!
Mental Healthbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Defying body clock ‘linked to depression and reduced wellbeing’

People whose sleep pattern goes against their natural body clock are more likely to have depression and lower levels of wellbeing, according to a study. Researchers also found the most robust evidence to date that being genetically programmed to be an early riser is protective against major depression and improves wellbeing.