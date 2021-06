Saudi Arabia’s government has defended its new restrictions on the volume of loudspeakers at mosques after a public backlash. In a major change last week, Saudi Arabia’s Islamic affairs ministry announced that mosque loudspeakers can only be used at up to a third of their maximum volume. It also said the use of these loudspeakers should be limited mainly to issuing the call to prayer, rather than broadcasting full sermons. Saudi Arabia is home to tens of thousands of mosques and some of the holiest sites in Islam. Islamic affairs minister Abdullatif al-Sheikh said the order was in response to...