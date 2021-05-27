Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Trail, NC

Arrest made in Indian Trail theft; 5-month-old child found dead

By Staff Reports
enquirerjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE — Ryan Jacobs, 29, of Charlotte was arrested by Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) deputies on Tuesday (May 25), according to a UCSO report. Jacobs is accused of of stealing landscaping equipment at an Indian Trail carwash earlier in the month. According to the report, Jacobs was driving a...

enquirerjournal.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Trail, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Union County, NC
Union County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Stolen#County Jail#Sheriff S Office#Ucso#The Sheriff S Office#Cpr#Bradberry Lane#Driving#Home#Lancaster County#Brandon Oaks#S C#Trauma#Sbi#Foul Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
Related
rock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Jury finds man guilty in woman's death

MONROE — This week a Union County jury found a man guilty in the death of a woman who was thrown from his SUV after he lost control while doing a burnout and a donut. Tuesday the jury found Bucky Scott Smith, 42, guilty of second degree Murder, felony death by vehicle, and driving while license revoked. He was sentenced to prison for 309-383 months, or 25-32 years, according to a social media post Wednesday by the Union County District Attorney’s Office.
Wingate, NCWXII 12

North Carolina deputies respond to helicopter crash that killed pilot

WINGATE, N.C. — A helicopter pilot has died after crashing Sunday afternoon in Union County, NBC affiliate WCNCreports. According to a Union County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the crash happened along Belk Mill Road near Wingate. The helicopter was crop dusting at the time but became entangled in power lines.