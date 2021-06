The struggle to maintain a solid workout routine has always been extremely real, and it doesn’t help that gyms were mostly closed in 2020 due to the COVD-19 pandemic. If you want to get in shape, you need not only motivation but time, too — and you’ll be shocked to hear Magic Mike superstar Channing Tatum battles with his own personal workout dilemmas. Even though the 41-year-old actor frequents the silver screen with his shirt off, Channing Tatum’s quotes about being paid to work out are so relatable, even if you just exercise for fun.