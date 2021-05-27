Brie Larson Rumored To Be In Talks For Her Own Netflix Show

Academy Award winning actress Brie Larson, who became a household name for her role as Captain Marvel, may be in the running for a role as a Skywalker in a Star Wars project. Numerous reports say that she's in talks to play Mara Jade, the wife of Luke Skywalker and mother of Ben Skywalker. Appearing in the novel Heir To The Empire, she was one of Emperor Palpatine's assassins, though his death led her to defect and become a smuggler. Then, Grand Admiral Thrawn's efforts to destabilise the New Republic meant that she encountered Luke Skywalker and begrudgingly began to work alongside him. Mara Jade was Force-sensitive and able to hold her own in combat, even without relying on her abilities.